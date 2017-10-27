New Bognor roundabout work is to ‘improve safety’

West Sussex County Council has said the work to create a new mini roundabout at West Street will ‘improve safety for all road users – and cyclists in particular’.

In a statement, released today, it confirmed the roundabout will replace the current give way arrangement in Argyle Road and West Street, a move it reports ‘road safety experts’ believe ‘will encourage drivers in West Street to slow down at the junction’.

It added: “Evening and night-time work has been planned to minimise disruption to public transport as the roads are on a bus route from the town centre to the seafront.”

Despite a road closure for Argyle Road, from the junction with West Street to Bassett Road, being listed for November 13 to 17, the statement said the ‘weather-dependent road painting’ work ‘should take just one night’ and that the closure and diversion will be lifted ‘as soon as the weather allows the improvements to be completed’.

It assured emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, said the alternative route for traffic will be signed via Aldwick Road, Victoria Drive, Linden Road, Canada Grove, Queensway and vice versa and apologised for the inconvenience adding ‘we will do all we can to keep this to a minimum’.

What do you think of the plans?

Email news@bognor.co.uk