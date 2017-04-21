New Bognor market is postponed

A new market, organised by Bognor’s town centre manager, has had to be postponed.

It was due to have its first outing on Thursday (April 27) however a bereavement for one of the team members helping to set it up has meant the monthly offering will now start on May 25.

Town centre manager Toyubur Rahman said: “It is probably a good thing as it will give us more time to market it and hopefully we will be able to make up the lost date sometime in the next few months.

“We have seven stall holders confirmed, three to four who are umming and ahhing and we would like a couple more to make it a good first impression.

“There has been quite a good response from people who want to come on including some who were part of the seafront market.”

Toyubur has been keen to place the importance on quality from the start, something he still stands by.

“If we are not going to get a good standard I wouldn’t rather not have a market at all,” he said.

While the new market was prompted by the loss of the one on Place St Maur, after the organisers decided not to renew the licence at the end of March, Toyubur’s will have a different location in London Road.

To contact him email t.rahman@chi.ac.uk