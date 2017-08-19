Musical theatre success for Felpham Community College students

Felpham Community College students enjoyed the chance to perform in front of an audience.

Year Seven pupils have been busy since the beginning of June working on a music and drama end of term musical theatre piece. Tutor groups were given a song from eight different musicals and were required to learn the song and provide a dramatic performance either side of the song to contextualise it. Songs performed included ‘Little Bit Naughty’ from Matilda, ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’ from Les Miserables, and ‘Footloose’ from Footloose. Nicole Matthews, curriculum leader for Music, said: “All students worked hard on their end of term performance and their enthusiasm was brilliant. The show was a great way to celebrate everything the students have learnt this year and work as a team with their class. It was a lovely way to end a very busy school year. All the students did us proud with their performance.”

Ruby Bowditch, Year Seven student, said: It was good fun. Form groups were all given different songs from different types of musicals through the ages, so there was a wide variety of performances. We have all been working on them since half term. It was good on Friday to see everyone perform and try their hardest.”

