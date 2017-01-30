MP meeting Nick Gibb pays visit to U3A Mah Jong group

Nick Gibb pays visit to U3A Mah Jong group

The U3A is for people who have left full time employment and provides opportunities to learn and teach their hobbies and interests in different groups throughout the week.

The Arun West branch of the University of the Third Age (U3A) serves both Bognor Regis and Littlehampton and the villages in between. Arun West branch has about 400 members. Nationally U3A has over 350,000 members.

The Arun West U3A Mah Jong group was founded two years ago by Glyn and Marsha White, and has around 24 members. The group meets every Friday for a three hour session of Mah Jong at the Middleton-on-Sea Scout Hall. Nick Gibb said: “It was a pleasure to meet Glyn and Marsha White and all the other members of the group. Mah Jong, a Chinese game with similarities to Bridge, is a demanding and complex game but most of the players learned the game from scratch after they joined the group. Marsha, who is a former teacher, excels in helping people to learn the game.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.