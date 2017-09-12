Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Bognor crash

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement, police said the incident happened at 12.41am today (September 12) at the High Street, Bognor Regis.

It added: “No other vehicle was damaged and no other person was injured.

“The 29-year-old man from Hackney, East London, was taken by road ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be treated for serious leg and head injuries which are not life threatening.

“A few minutes earlier the motor-cycle had failed to stop for police in nearby Chichester Road, and was being sought at the time of the crash.”

Police confirmed the IPCC (Independent Police Complaints Commission) has been informed as a matter of standard procedure because of the police intervention and said it is awaiting the commission’s decision ‘as to the extent of any involvement or supervision they require to have in the investigation’.

Meanwhile Sussex and Surrey Road Policing officers investigating the crash have asked anyone who saw it, or who saw the motorcycle in Bognor in the moments leading up to it, to contact police via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Easton.