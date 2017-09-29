Missing Worthing teenager returns home

Missing Worthing boy Anthony Norris has been found safe and well, according to Sussex Police.
The 13-year-old went missing from his home on Saturday night (September 23), police said, before he returned home on Thursday night (September 28).
