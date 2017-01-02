Missing Chichester Chihuahua reunited with family after five months

It was a very happy new year in a Chichester household as Tobias the Chihuahua was reunited with his family after five long months.

Owner Kayleigh Rose had all but given hope of ever seeing Tobias again when he disappeared in August, but just before Christmas she received a strange telephone call suggesting that it was in Hertfordshire.

The caller did not give any more information, but Sussex Police were able to establish that Tobias's microchip had been scanned by a vet in Ware, Hertfordshire.

On Saturday (December 31), a woman was arrested by Hertfordshire Police on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

As the Rose family sat down to tea on New Year's Eve, they received a call from police in Hertfordshire with the good news that Tobias had been found. They jumped in the car for a foggy drive north to be reunited with the pet.

Kayleigh said: "We were a little concerned that after five months he might have forgotten about us, but we needn't have worried about that as he's settled right back in. We are so pleased and all that heartache of the last few months has gone away.

"He's so happy to be home and he's probably getting away with a little bit more than he used to!"

The arrested woman is being dealt with by Hertfordshire Police. Anyone with information about Tobias's original disappearance in August is asked to contact Sussex Police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 (Sussex) quoting serial 854 of 19/12.