Missing 14-year-old ‘has connections in Bognor’

Police have issued an appeal for information relating to a missing 14-year-old.

Concern is growing for Lilly-Rose Jay, police have confirmed.

A spokesman said: “Lilly-Rose was due to meet her sister in Horley but did not meet her on Sunday (April 9) as planned, although she did leave her home at around 9.10pm. She has not returned.”

Detective constable Graham Milner added: “Lilly-Rose is white, petite build, with dark brown hair often worn up in a bun with blue/green eyes. She has connections in Bognor Regis, London and the Gravesend area of Kent.”

Anyone who sees Lilly-Rose or has information about her whereabouts is asked to report online here quoting serial 1510 of 09/04.