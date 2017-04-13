Memory Café launch success

The launch of a Memory Café in West Wittering has been warmly welcomed.

The new monthly gathering at the Lamb Inn gives older people, their carers, family and friends, the opportunity to socialise, have a cup of tea and enjoy some stimulating activities.

Socialising and enjoying the party for the launch of the Memory Caf�

Home Instead Senior Care, an at-home care company with clients in Chichester, Bognor Regis and the Witterings, launched the free Memory Café with great success and will now hold gatherings on the last Thursday of the month at 3pm.

There were 45 people at the launch vintage tea party and they cannot wait for the next Memory Café, on Thursday, April 27.

Simon McGee, owner, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the success of our first Memory Café.

“Becki Short sang songs from a bygone era, including Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Vera Lynn and many more. She was fantastic and it was great to see people dancing and singing along.

“We drank tea and ate amazing cakes, and a few were enjoying beer and wine from the bar as well. It was a proper party - everyone had a lot of fun.”

The overall aim is to create a safe environment for those affected by memory problems, helping them to get out of the house. Home Instead hopes residents will take full advantage of this new service.

Call Simon on 01243 884111 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/chichester for more information.

