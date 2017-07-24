Man who found glass in Chewits told ‘we won’t refund 60p sweets’

Have your say

A young man who found a large shard of glass embedded in his packet of Chewits was told by the confectionary giant it wouldn’t even refund the 60p cost of the sweets.

Tyler Murphy, 20, from Barnham, came across the shocking object as he prepared to munch his favourite Vampire Fangs sweets.

A photograph from the FSA showing the size of the shard of glass

Fortunately he spotted the 1.6 inch-long piece of glass before putting it in his mouth and potentially causing him serious harm.

Tyler’s mum Jan Ellis said: “We’d just done the shopping and I was putting it away when Tyler shouted ‘look mum, glass’ and he showed me it in the sweet.

“It was over an inch long, triangular shaped and sharp.

“Tyler’s numb on his left side so if he’d put it in his mouth he might not have realised before it did some real damage.”

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) investigated and confirmed it was glass but Jan said she was told it ‘was not worth pursuing’.

After numerous email exchanges with Cloetta, the owners of Chewits, over at least refunding the packet of sweets bought locally for around 60p, a Cloetta spokesman told her in April: “Due to the decision taken by your district council and the

FSA, we have been advised by them that no further action is necessary and that this case is now closed.”

Jan said: “It’s made me so angry that they won’t even, at the very least, give him another packet of his favourite sweets.

“I’m so cross but it feels a bit like David against Goliath, we can’t do anything against a firm of that size.

“He’s just lucky he spotted it before it caused a real issue.”

In a statement a spokesman for Cloetta said: “In January 2017 Ms Ellis lodged a complaint relating to Chewits Vampire Fangs directly with Arun District Council Environmental Health, who in turn involved the Food Standards Agency.

“Cloetta UK Ltd have cooperated fully with both the Food Standards Agency and Arun District Council Environmental Health following the complaint made on this product.

“Both the Food Standards Agency and Environmental Health concluded that there was no concern over public safety and closed the complaint, informing Ms Ellis directly.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.