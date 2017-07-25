Man seriously injured after fall from scaffolding in Bognor

Police have confirmed a man has been seriously injured after falling from scaffolding in Bognor Regis.

A spokesman said emergency services attended a property in Newton Avenue at 2.10pm today ‘after a man working on scaffolding there was reported to have fallen about 30 feet to the ground’.

They added: “He was reported to have sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

“No update on his condition has yet been received.”

Police are carrying out enquiries into the circumstances and the HSE have been informed.

