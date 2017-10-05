Man found dead at Chichester caravan park is named

The man found dead at a Chichester holiday park has been named by police.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The body of a man found at Lakeside Caravan Holiday Park, Chichester, has been formerly identified.

“Richard Taylor, 60, was discovered on Wednesday, September 20.

“His family has been informed.

“An inquest has been opened and adjourned until January 2.”

The man is believed to have been a resident of the park, in Vinnetrow Road, and according to others living there was found dead in his caravan.

Lakeside is owned by Park Holidays UK and a spokesman said: “Park Holidays UK extends it sympathies to the relatives of the gentleman whose body was recovered on September 20 from a holiday home on the park.

“The company will be providing any assistance required to the authorities tasked with investigating the matter.”

