Man charged after being found with large quantity of crack cocaine

A man has been charged after being found with a large quantity of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £1,000 in Bognor Regis, said police.

Julian Yele, 18, of Church Street, Newham, was arrested on Thursday, October 5, at Elbridge Crescent, Pagham, Bognor Regis after being found in the possession of cannabis.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police suspected Yele had drugs concealed in his body and a package, believed to be crack cocaine and heroin, was discovered in his custody cell toilet shortly after the arrest.

“He pleaded guilty to possession of Class B drug (cannabis) and possession with intent to supply class A drug (crack cocaine).”

Yele is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, October 27, for sentencing.