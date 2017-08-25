Man arrested for drug possession in Bognor’s Waterloo Square

Police have confirmed a man was arrested in Waterloo Square on Tuesday (August 22) after crack cocaine and heroine were found in his possession.

The incident is detailed in the latest crime summary and confirmed the man was still in custody.

The arrest is the latest in a series of drug crackdowns in the town and follows the incident on August 1 where nearly 100 wraps and an ‘amount of cash’ was found after a warrant at a property in Steyne Street, Bognor Regis.

That incident saw two men arrested, police confirmed, both have been released under investigation.

Taking to social media to share the image of the seized drugs, the police called on people to help ‘stop drugs like these from ever reaching the streets’ and asking for reports anonymously via Crimestoppers.

On August 17 an arrest at an address in Fitzleet House, Bognor Regis, saw police state ‘a large quantity of crack cocaine and heroin won’t be making it on to the streets’.

The arrested male has been remanded in custody until September 15, police confirmed.

The two most recent incidents feature among the crime summary for August 13 to 20 which details more than 30 arrests across the Arun district for offences including possession with the intent to supply.

