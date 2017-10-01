Man, 32, dies in car crash near Chichester

Sussex Police has confirmed that a man was declared dead at the scene of a single car crash in North Marden, near Chichester.

In a statement, issued this morning, it confirmed the crash at noon yesterday (September 30) saw a black Porsche 911 Turbo travelling south on the B2141 at North Marden, near Chichester, leave the road and hit a tree.

It added: “The Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance was among emergency services in attendance but sadly the driver, a 32-year-old man from London, was declared dead at the scene.”

As resported yesterday, the incident resulted in the B2141 being closed to traffic for several hours.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to report details online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Kimble.