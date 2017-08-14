M27 junction work set to go ahead

Radical £20m works to transform a junction on the M27 are set to go ahead.

Hampshire County Council has successfully secured the remaining £6.6m for a scheme to improve junction 9 of the M27 and a nearby roundabout.

The works, which will cost £19.6m in total, will be carried out by Highways England and involves creating an extra lane on both junction 9 off-slip roads.

The existing short left-turn lane on Whiteley Way will be lengthened and additional lanes will be provided on the northern and southern sections of the roundabout.

Also, at Parkway South roundabout in Whiteley, a new larger, fully-signal controlled roundabout will be provided, with additional lanes on all approaches, on the Parkway exit road and on the roundabout itself.

Highways England announced today that it has committed to fund the remaining £13m for the project to go ahead.