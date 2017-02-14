Love lock debate – what do you think?

Love is in the air and to prove it, one couple sealed their relationship with a public expression of their devotion.

But the love lock in Queen Street, Arundel, near to the bridge, has not impressed one resident.

Joe Riley, of Torton Hill Road, caused a big debate on the Arundel Sussex Facebook page when he posted a picture of the padlock, which reads ‘Chrissie & Matt 14th Feb 2015’.

“They cause huge problems in many cities in Europe,” he said.

“It is the road to ruin. It could lead the town to being full of card sharks, fortune tellers and conmen. That is slightly tongue-in-cheek but it draws attention to it.

“In my opinion it is tacky but some people say it is romantic.

“This one is the first to appear in Arundel. I am very much against it. It is totally inappropriate in an historic town. I have lived here nearly three years and I am very fond of the town.”

Not everyone agrees with Joe. What do you think?

