Lorry operating centre plans for Ford

An application has been made for a farm in Ford to be used as an operating centre for lorries transporting oil and petrol.

London company AD Fuels Limited has applied for a licence to use Wicks Farm as an operating centre for 12 good vehicles and 18 trailers.

A West Sussex County Council notice states: “Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice (Thursday, November 2).

“Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicat AD Fuel Ltd, 4th Floor, 36 Spittal Quare, London, E16DY.”