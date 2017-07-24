Littlehampton teens arrested over Bognor thefts

Sussex Police has confirmed two teenagers were arrested today at Limmer Lane, Bognor Regis, on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and ‘going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle’.

A spokesman said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday and that the boys – both aged 15 and from Littlehampton – remain in police custody at this stage.

They added: “At about 1.30am on Monday (24 July), police received reports of two youths acting suspiciously around vehicles in Limmer Lane, Bognor Regis.

“Officers attended and discovered a quantity of cash had been stolen from two vehicles which had been entered – a BMW and a Kia. Neither of the vehicles had been damaged.”

Anyone with information can contact the police online via www.sussex.police.uk or by calling 101.