Licence submitted for former SeaFish venue

A licence application could see the Aldwick restaurant and venue formerly known as SeaFish reopen.

Notice has been given that Mr Michael John Newton-Young has submitted plans for 49 Aldwick Road, which closed in November last year after the owners at the time were found to be in breach of its licence.

If approved the new application would allow the sale of alcohol between the hours of noon and 10pm Monday to Sunday.

The notice states it is open to representation from interested parties and responsible authorities made between May 24 and Tuesday (June 20).

Representations can be made in writing to Licensing Team, Environmental Health, Arun District Council, Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, NB17 5LF.

