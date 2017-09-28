Library honours volunteers for work on Summer Reading Challenge

A special presentation was held at Bognor Library to thank a team of volunteers.

On Monday, September 25, mayor of Bognor cllr Phil Woodall presented certificates to those who have been supporting the library’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Held from 5pm to 6pm, the event saw staff gather at the London Road library to mark the contributions of the volunteers.

The Summer Reading Challenge takes place every year during the summer holidays. Children and parents can sign up at their local library, then read six library books to complete the challenge. Each year has a different theme, 2017’s being ‘Animal Agents’.

Award winners at Bognor library who were presented with their certificates by the Mayor of Bognor Cllr Phil Woodall included Conna Bailey, 15, Angela Stubbs, Joseph Harrington, Kate Michell, Emma Henessy, 17, Emma Watson, 16, and Lauren Farndell, 16 The winners were joined by family.

Pam O’Brien, the library manager, said: “We held the presentation evening to thank the volunteers who have been helping the children take part in the Summer Reading Challenge. Volunteers from the programme are aged from young teenagers to older adults.

“We went into our local schools to encourage children to take part. I believe that we had around 16,000 children take part in the Summer Reading Challenge across West Sussex.”

Find out more about the Summer Reading Challenge at summerreadingchallenge.org.uk.