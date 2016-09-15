Let Emsworth’s food fun begin

This Saturday sees the start of British Food Fortnight – and once again Emsworth is embracing this national celebration.

It’s an opportunity to experience much of what makes Emsworth a special place with its largely independent high street and a wonderful array of restaurants, cafes and pubs.

The first weekend has a fantastically-diverse array of events and activities – there really is something for everyone.

Let us whet your appetite...

Saturday, September 17

* Emsworth Market Day with Hampshire Farmers’ Market. For the first time St Peter’s Square will host this monthly market, bringing regional producers to the very heart of Emsworth. There is a fantastic range of seasonal produce from Hampshire Game though to Hayling island Honey.

As part of British Food Fortnight, Emsworth will be celebrating the glorious British apple and its orchards.

Montezuma’s Chocolate will be there offering samples of their fabulous chocolate.

* Meet the Emsworth Schools ‘Scarecrows’ – made by local schools to help celebrate the harvest – they will be unveiled in the Square and rumour has it some maybe be in fancy dress.

* Local shops and business will be offering a range of special offers – look for the yellow balloons and pick up a leaflet on the day.

Grab an Emsworth British Food Fortnight 2016 canvas bag and find a little surprise from Montezuma’s inside.

* Emsworth Brewery Open Day – midday to 7pm – Visit this micro brewery in the heart of Emsworth and sample some ales.

* Eames Farm Open Day -11aam to 3pm – visit an organic beef farm close to Emsworth and enjoy lots fun activities. Organised by Chichester Harbour Conservancy.

* Tower Cookware demonstration – 10am to 4pm. Emsworth Home Hardware.

* Special menus and regional dishes in many of the restaurants, pubs and cafes – including the famous Emsworth Beef, Oyster and Ale Pie.

* The start of a collection to help build the Emsworth Food Mountain to be donated to the Beacon Food Bank at an open air Harvest Festival on the last day of the Fortnight on October 2.

Sunday, September 18

St Peter’s Square, 11am – 2pm: “Be part of something, be part of something really pressing…”

As part of British Food Fortnight, Emsworth will be celebrating the glorious British apple and its orchards.

Emsworth’s very own Apple Press, hand made by an Emsworth resident, will be situated in St Peter’s Square where members of the local community are invited to bring as many apples as they can from their gardens.

The apples will be pressed and made into ‘Emsworth Apple Presse’ 2016 and will be available to take home on the day.

Following on from its success last year, the organisers are delighted that local primary schools are all taking part in a competition to design the label for this year’s Apple Presse.

The winning design will be unveiled on the day and will feature on all the containers of Apple Presse 2016. The Apple Press will be official opened by the Mayor of Havant, Cllr.Faith Ponsonby at 11am.

To underline the community spirit, a number of local groups are assisting with the organisation of the day.

Havant Rotary Club will be providing stewards as well as a service where people who cannot make it to the Apple Press can have their apples collected.

Greening Westbourne, a local group who are planning a community orchard in Westbourne, will also be in St Peter’s Square on the day.

‘Emsworth Presse 2016’ will be free of charge but the Emsworth Business Association is this year supporting Stonepillow and if people wish to make small donation that will be most welcome.

Lulu Bowerman, from the organising committee, said: “This has become a much loved event now in Emsworth’s calendar, involving so many local people and supporting such a good cause.

“It’s great to see the smile on young peoples faces as the apple juice from the apples they bought along flows out of the apple press. In many ways Emsworth Apple Day encapsulates everything that British Food Fortnight aims to highlight – community, education and celebration and of course local produce.”

How to get involved -

* Bring your apples to St. Peter’s Square between 11am – 2pm on Saturday 18th September

* Please bring the best quality apples you have

* Don’t bring windfall fruit unless it’s undamaged and clean

* Do you know friends or family who need help to transport their apples to the press? Please contact Vicki King – 01243 374960 - from Havant Rotary for assistance with apple collection if needed

Sweet smell of sponsorship

Birdham-based chocolate manufacturer Montezuma’s has announced a partnership with Emsworth Food Fortnight.

Montezuma’s will be actively participating in activities throughout the two-week event, taking place between this Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, October 2.

During the fortnight, Montezuma’s will be involved in a number of activities with the aim of ensuring that every visitor will have been able to try its locally-produced chocolate and learn about the company’s ethical values.

Visitors will be able to meet the Montezuma’s team at the following events:

September 17 – Emsworth Market Day

September 20, 29 and 30 – Brookfield Hotel, College Lunches

September 24 – Wine and Chocolate tasting at the Emsworth Wine Fair at Hewitts and Tasting stand at the Co-op

October 1 – A Thought for Food Market, South Street

This year is the third year of Emsworth Food Fortnight, which has enjoyed great success to date. In 2014 the event won the national organiser’s award for the best celebration of British food during the fortnight. Founders of Montezuma’s, Helen and Simon Pattinson, are champions of ethical, locally-produced food and with their factory located just outside Chichester and their family home near to Emsworth, the connection made sense, both from a business and community perspective. Helen commented: “We are very excited to be supporting the Emsworth British Food Fortnight this year. We make chocolate, so it’s very hard for us not to be ‘foodies’!

“What better event to be involved in than one that celebrates food – and importantly, showcases local food? The emphasis on education is a key factor for us, as with children of our own, the concept of ‘field to fork’ and teaching where food comes from is such an important issue.”

Alistair Gibson, part of the organising committee for Emsworth British Food Fortnight, added: “Emsworth British Food Fortnight is a real celebration of both food and the people who produce it and it’s wonderful to have the support and involvement of Montezuma’s this year.

“In many ways it’s the perfect partnership, both Emsworth and Montezuma’s have a great story to tell and it’s easy to see that Montezuma’s is passionate about what it does and the chocolate it produces. Our thanks to Montezuma’s - without whom many of the planned events would not be possible or certainly as much fun!”

Events and activities over the fortnight include a Community Seafood Lunch on the Quay, a Traditional Pie Masterclass and much more.

Emsworth businesses will be showcasing the town’s independent high street with tastings, demonstrations and special offers. Education and community are key to the fortnight’s programme with involvement from local primary schools and colleges of further education and support for local charities the Beacon Food Bank and Stonepillow.

Printed programmes for the fortnight will be available in Montezumas’ Chichester and Winchester stores. Montezuma’s is an award-winning chocolate company, established in 2000, which produces innovative British chocolate, selling its range of bars and truffles through its own shops in London and the South East, online and through Liberty’s, Waitrose, Southern Co-operative, John Lewis, Selfridges and good independent fine food stores nationwide.

