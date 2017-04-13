Laburnum Centre celebrates oldest member

The Laburnum Centre in Bognor Regis has helped its oldest member to celebrate her 105th birthday.

Mrs Gladys Barnard, who is a regular at the centre in Lyon Street, was treated to afternoon tea with other members on Monday.

Mrs Gladys Barnard cuts the ribbon to open the new charity shop at the Laburnum Centre, Bognor Regis, accompanied by Bognor Regis mayor Pat Dillon. Photo by Derek Martin DM17418325a

The centre is a much-needed facility in the town, with more than 1,000 members and 100 volunteers.

The café is very popular and there is a large and varied programme of activities, plus a gym where older people can stay active.

There is also a newly-refurbished charity shop and Mrs Barnard was invited to help cut the ribbon to open it, accompanied by Bognor Regis mayor Pat Dillon.

