KT Tunstall, Seth Lakeman and 10CC heading for festival

The Wickham Festival is heading for a sell-out.

All camping tickets have now gone with organisers warning people not to turn up with tents or motor homes unless they have a reserved space.

Festival ticket sales have also soared with star acts including KT Tunstall, Seth Lakeman and The Levellers alongside Eliza Carthy, 10CC, Show of Hands and The Selecter. Perennial festival favourites Oysterband, Andy Fairweather Low and Peatbog Faeries are also putting in special appearances at the event which runs from August 3-6 in the picturesque setting near Fareham.

And with the addition of a late-night comedy stage featuring Tom Walker (creator of internet sensation Jonathan Pie) and Mock the Week star Zoe Lyons, tickets are selling fast.

Organiser Peter Chegwyn said: “I can’t believe how well sales have gone. We are well up on previous years so this is likely to be our best event yet. In many ways we are returning to our roots with a very strong folk line-up which will appeal to the many regulars who come year after year as well as our new generation of fans. Interestingly, more than half of the sales so far are first-time buyers.

“We have already more than doubled last year’s season ticket sales. The response has been fantastic and shows the appeal of the artists as well as the event itself. We had hundreds of fans booking for this year’s festival even before we had finished clearing the site last August. People trust us to put on a great event with a terrific line-up and a wonderful atmosphere.

“Regulars know what they are getting and they like it. There is a real family-friendly feel to this event. Parents can let their children roam safely while they relax and enjoy the great music, sample the fine food and beers or browse round the many stalls. There are plenty of free activities for youngsters from bouncy castles to story-telling – and Under 10’s don’t even have to pay to get in with those aged 10-16 paying half price.”

Chegwyn added: “We have sold more than twice as many camping tickets as we did last year and will be using three additional fields to accommodate everyone. But we have now completely sold out so please don’t turn up with a tent or motorhome or caravan unless you have pre-purchased a camping pass.”

The line-up also includes Ferocious Dog, the Men They Couldn’t Hang, John Otway, the Spooky Men’s Chorale, Kathryn Tickell, Tankus the Henge, Fisherman’s Friends and many more.

Chegwyn added: “This event has really taken off in the past few years and even though we have extended our capacity we are still selling out so I would advise fans to book early. The festival has really put Wickham on the map with fans coming from as far as America, Argentina and Scandinavia to enjoy our unique atmosphere and I am sure this year’s event will be the best yet.”

Weekend tickets cost £160 with day tickets available at £50 (or £35 on Thursday August 3). Those aged 11-16 get in for half price with Under 10’s admitted free.

Full details of the line-up and tickets can be found at www.wickhamfestival.co.uk or on twitter @festivalwickham or email eastfest@talk21.com