Kickstarting a sensory garden

Students from the Military Preparation Colleges of Portsmouth and Southampton arrived in force to come to the aid of residents of Hammonds.

Hammonds is a residential home that supports adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities in Bognor Regis.

James Hodge, manager, said: “People living here used to enjoy spending time in the garden. As people have got older so there needs have increased and many of them were unable to access the garden safely.

“Staff member Michelle Colwell has been on a mission to bring the garden back to life and create a safe place and sensory area for people to enjoy.

“The students, who are all aged between 16 and 19, are training to enter the army. They volunteered their time to clear the area and paint the fences around the garden. They worked hard all day alongside some of the residents.

James said: “The students have worked really hard and it has been really great to see them working and having fun with the people that live here. The garden is looking much brighter already.

“I would also like to thank all of those in the community who are supporting us donating materials and labour for free - Dulux Decorator Centre for paints and brushes, Minters paving for laying the patio.”