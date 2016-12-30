Kayaking duo complete 2,000 mile course for trust

Two friends have tackled the unthinkable, broken records and pushed their bodies to the limit as they embarked on the expedition of a lifetime – kayaking across the Caribbean Sea.

Compton resident Will McCreadie, 21, and university friend George Parry, 22, completed the 2000 mile route from Grenada to Miami to raise money for a trust they began themselves, the Get Exploring Trust.

The ‘Golden Arc’ duo are the youngest, fastest and first British team to conquer the dangerous journey by kayak, travelling an average of 30 miles a day.

Will and George set off on their travels on September 29 and reached their final destination on December 27.

The Durham University team set themselves the immense challenge with the aim of enabling young people – with a focus on those from disadvantaged backgrounds – to get outdoors and develop character through exposure to challenging and inspiring experiences.

This is a mission the boys passionately believe in and their current fundraising to date is £17,000.

Having started on the island of Grenada, they first paddled through the Caribbean Islands before reaching Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Their journey continued through the Atlantic Ocean past the Turks and Caicos and finally through the Bahamas to Miami.

The duo have faced many challenges, including heat exhaustion, salt rashes, dangerous swells and blisters.

They have also been warned about risk of shark attacks, in particular during Mona Passage, which is nicknamed “Shark Alley”.

