Just keep swimming: Olympian visits Arundel school

A British Olympian visited an Arundel school last week to inspire children to follow in her footsteps.

Former swimmer Amy Smith, who competed at London 2012, spoke to pupils at Arundel CofE Primary School.

Amy said: “It was good to tell the children about how I got into sport.

“I started out at school when I was around their age and I hope to inspire them.

“I want the visit to leave a reminder of what they can achieve if they work hard and really give sport a go.”

She visited the school as part of the Sports for School scheme, which aims to fulfil London 2012’s committment to ‘inspire a generation’.

The project looks to get children into sport as well as raising money for new equipment and supporting Team GB Olympic athletes financially.

During the visit Amy put the pupils through their paces completing circuits including press-ups and star jumps.

Year 6 pupil Ella said it was great meeting Amy: “I was happy when we heard that Amy was coming into the school, as I love swimming myself.

“It was a lifetime opportunity for me as you don’t really meet such a person every day.

Fellow Year 6 pupil Abi, 10, said: ‘The day was fun. I enjoyed it because we got the chance to practise sport with Amy.”

Ten-year-old Finley said: “I felt inspired to practise more swimming now.”

Head teacher Andrew Simpson said: “The importance of sports and games in school encompasses more than just the benefit of physical activity.

“Increases in self-esteem and mental alertness make school sports and games necessary for every school age child.

“We feel sport is essential to all the things we do and we were delighted to have such a well-known Olympic Athlete in our school.”

Money raised from the charity event will be split, with some going to the school to buy new PE equipment, some going to charities and the rest funding Team GB Olympians.