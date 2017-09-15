Just a month left to nominate heroes for our Observer Community Awards

Hurry hurry – there is now just a month left before nominations for this year’s Observer Community Awards close!

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Sunday, October 15.

There is a whole host of categories to choose from, including Best School; Best Community Person; Mini Marvel; Sports Team or Person of the Year; and Outstanding Bravery.

You can email your nominations, with their name, contact number, and a little about why they deserve an award to stephen.pickthall@jpress.co.uk

For a full list of categories and more detail about the awards click here

Among the very latest nominees is the Pagham Pram Race.

For many it is a Boxing Day ritual.

Dressing up in all manner of costumes, downing pints and making a dash around the village pubs pushing a cart either lovingly prepared or slap-dashed together after the turkey on Christmas Day.

Others of course prefer the more gentile approach of simply turning up to cheer the racers on.

Last year’s was the 71th pram race Pagham has staged and in all 185 people took part, dressed as everything from Tim Peake to Donald Trump.

As always prizes were given out across a variety of categories, with Alice and Wonderland claiming the top fancy dress prize.

Such is its popularity, the Pagham Pram Race has just been nominated for an Observer Community Awards.

Putting it forward for best community event, Jenni Bennett said: “The committee, headed by Derek Bell (president) and Mike Warren (chairman), work tirelessly for the benefit of the local community, organising the hugely popular Boxing Day event since 1946, together with many others, including bingo/race nights/grand Christmas draw among others.

“Thanks to them and the many local people and sponsors, thousands of pounds are donated to local charities year after year.”

Among the most memorable entrees ever seen was a Star Wars contingent in 2015, complete with Darth Vadar, storm troopers and a giant Defence Pod, which scooped a prize on what was the 70th anniversary event.

The organisers are no strangers to the awards, having scooped the best event prize in 2014, and chairman Mike said: “It is wonderful to hear that the Pagham Pram Race has been nominated for best community event.”

Over the past three years the event has handed £35,000 to a variety of charities.

Do you know an event to rival Pagham’s for this award?

Or is there someone in your community who deserves recognition? If so, why not put them forward!

All the categories with information are on this page, simply fill out the form or email the details to stephen.pickthall@jpress.co.uk