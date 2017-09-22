Jessica’s call to ‘wear it pink’ for cancer research

A student from Bognor Regis is calling on her fellow residents to join her in raising money for Breast Cancer Now’s life-saving breast cancer research, by ditching their everyday colours and wearing something pink.

Jessica Benson, a student at Chichester University, is asking people to take part in a ‘wear it pink’ day on Friday, October 20. Back for the 16th year, wear it pink day sees thousands of people across the UK dig out their pink glad rags and fundraise to help Breast Cancer Now achieve its mission that by 2050, everybody who develops the disease will live. Jessica, 20, knows from personal experience the importance of research into this devastating disease. Jessica’s cousin, Natasha, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and sadly passed away in 2015, just after her 34th birthday. Jessica was just 11 when Natasha was first diagnosed, and she found Natasha’s diagnosis shocking. Even at such a young age, she channelled her energies into fundraising, and hasn’t stopped since.

Jessica said: “I’m taking part in wear it pink because I don’t want other people’s stories to end like Natasha’s. I’m taking part in the event and fundraising for Breast Cancer Now in memory of her.”

To take part in wear it pink this October, visit wearitpink.org for further details and how to register for a free fundraising pack.

