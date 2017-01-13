Itchenor coffee shop seeks license to sell alcohol

A coffee shop located close to Itchenor waterfront will have its application to start selling alcohol heard next week.

The Quarterdeck Cafe, based in Northshore Shipyard, wants to sell alcohol on and off its premises and open for longer hours.

Northshore Shipyard, where the coffee shop is located. Picture Barry Pickthall/PPL Media

The applicant’s statement said the coffee shop has the capacity for 20 people to be seated, as well as an additional outside roped off area containing a further 32 seats, on picnic benches and garden ‘sofa’ furniture.

The applicant said in the statement: “Currently the coffee shop serves a range of hot and cold drinks, with a limited food menu of paninis, cakes and snacks.

“We would now like to apply for a licence to supply alcohol for consumption on and off the premises to enable us to open for longer hours and maximise the potential of the business, as the requirement for our current menu decreases significantly after 5pm.

“We would like to increase our food menu and be able to accompany the food with beer, wine or spirits.”

The application will be heard and decided on by Chichester District Council’s alcohol and entertainment licensing sub-committee next Tuesday at East Pallant House in Chichester at 2.30pm.

Of the 52 representations received, 11 are in favour of granting the license, while 41 are opposed.

A summary of the concerns, which appear in the agenda, include the premises being in the middle of a boatyard which is generally unlit at night; a ‘material risk of injury from boatyard equipment’; concerns about noise and disturbance to nearby residents; access down a footpath; and a third licensed premises in the village being a ‘concern’.

Opposition lodged by Sussex Police have been resolved in principal, the documents said.

However others who are in favour called it a ‘valuable asset to the village’ and a ‘useful amenity for visitors to Chichester Harbour’.

It has also been called an ‘excellent new addition to the facilities in Itchenor’ since moving in a year ago.

The applicant also plans to install new internal and external CCTV cameras.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.