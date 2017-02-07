Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.

And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.

So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.

To vote, pick up a copy of the Chichester Observer, Bognor Regis Observer or Midhurst and Petworth Observer from Thursday (February 9) and follow the instructions.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.

Your shortlist

01 - Aikido Health Centre, Linden Road, Bognor Regis

02 - Arena Sports Centre, Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis

03 - Black Snow Martial Arts Centre, Parsonage Farm, Yapton Road, Barnham

04 - Chichester College Sports Centre, Westgate Fields, Chichester

05 - Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club, Oaklands Park, Chichester

06 - Core results, Beaver Trade Park, Quarry Lane, Chichester

07 - CrossFit Chichester, Midhurst Road, Lavant

08 - Dream Fitness, High St, Bognor Regis

09 - Driftwood Dance and Fitness, Oving Road, Chichester

10 - Elitas Fitness, City Business Centre, Basin Road, Chichester

11 - Feel Good Factory, Sherrington Mews, Ellis Square, Selsey

12 - Fitjoy Health Clubs, Cullum Close, Chichester

13 - Goodwood Health Club, Goodwood, Chichester

14 - Grenade Fit, Terminus Mill, Terminus Road, Chichester

15 - Grit Gym, Station Approach, Chichester Railway Station, Chichester

16 - Harbour Way Country Club, Chichester Road, West Wittering

17 - Inspire Leisure, Felpham Way, Bognor Regis

18 - Laburnum Gym, Laburnun Centre, Lyon Street, Bognor Regis

19 - Legends Health and Fitness, Durban Business Centre, Durban Road, Bognor Regis

20 - LivingWell, Hilton Avisford Park, Yapton Lane, Arundel

21 - Mebs Leisure, Rushes Road, Petersfield

22 - Middleton Sports Centre, Sea Lane, Middleton on Sea

23 - Nuffield Health, Fitness & Wellbeing Centren, Chichester Gate, Terminus Road, Chichester

24 - Six Villages Sports Centre, Lime Ave, Westergate

25 - The Body Suite, East St, Chichester

26 - The Grange Centre, Bepton Road, Midhurst

27 - The Hive Fitness, Metro House, Chichester

28 - Uniq Physique, Unicorn Trading Estate, Haslemere

29 - VK Gym, Regis Business Centre, Durban Road, Bognor Regis

30 - Everyone Active, Westgate Leisure Chichester, Via Ravenna, Chichester

31 - Everyone Active,Westgate Leisure Bourne, Park Road, Southbourne