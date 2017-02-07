Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.
And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.
So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.
So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.
To vote, pick up a copy of the Chichester Observer, Bognor Regis Observer or Midhurst and Petworth Observer from Thursday (February 9) and follow the instructions.
Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.
Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.
Your shortlist
01 - Aikido Health Centre, Linden Road, Bognor Regis
02 - Arena Sports Centre, Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis
03 - Black Snow Martial Arts Centre, Parsonage Farm, Yapton Road, Barnham
04 - Chichester College Sports Centre, Westgate Fields, Chichester
05 - Chichester Racquets and Fitness Club, Oaklands Park, Chichester
06 - Core results, Beaver Trade Park, Quarry Lane, Chichester
07 - CrossFit Chichester, Midhurst Road, Lavant
08 - Dream Fitness, High St, Bognor Regis
09 - Driftwood Dance and Fitness, Oving Road, Chichester
10 - Elitas Fitness, City Business Centre, Basin Road, Chichester
11 - Feel Good Factory, Sherrington Mews, Ellis Square, Selsey
12 - Fitjoy Health Clubs, Cullum Close, Chichester
13 - Goodwood Health Club, Goodwood, Chichester
14 - Grenade Fit, Terminus Mill, Terminus Road, Chichester
15 - Grit Gym, Station Approach, Chichester Railway Station, Chichester
16 - Harbour Way Country Club, Chichester Road, West Wittering
17 - Inspire Leisure, Felpham Way, Bognor Regis
18 - Laburnum Gym, Laburnun Centre, Lyon Street, Bognor Regis
19 - Legends Health and Fitness, Durban Business Centre, Durban Road, Bognor Regis
20 - LivingWell, Hilton Avisford Park, Yapton Lane, Arundel
21 - Mebs Leisure, Rushes Road, Petersfield
22 - Middleton Sports Centre, Sea Lane, Middleton on Sea
23 - Nuffield Health, Fitness & Wellbeing Centren, Chichester Gate, Terminus Road, Chichester
24 - Six Villages Sports Centre, Lime Ave, Westergate
25 - The Body Suite, East St, Chichester
26 - The Grange Centre, Bepton Road, Midhurst
27 - The Hive Fitness, Metro House, Chichester
28 - Uniq Physique, Unicorn Trading Estate, Haslemere
29 - VK Gym, Regis Business Centre, Durban Road, Bognor Regis
30 - Everyone Active, Westgate Leisure Chichester, Via Ravenna, Chichester
31 - Everyone Active,Westgate Leisure Bourne, Park Road, Southbourne
