Injured man rescued from rocks at Selsey

A stricken man with a suspected broken ankle had to be rescued from rocks off Selsey beach last night.

Selsey RNLI volunteers responded to the Solent Coastguard’s request to assist the ambulance service and the Selsey Coastguard team at 6.39pm on Monday, July 24, and its inshore lifeboat was launched minutes later.

Man rescued from Selsey beach. Pictures by Selsey RNLI

A Selsey RNLI spokesman said: “The SECAmb and coastguards were already on scene and required the ILB (inshore lifeboat) to evacuate the casualty, who had a suspected fractured ankle from the rocks, to a suitable area to transfer to an ambulance.”

He added: “The stretcher was taken aboard the ILB with a paramedic and the ILB made the short passage to the beach in front of the coastguard station where there is a ramp off the beach.

“The coastguards took the casualty from the ILB to the waiting ambulance and the ILB was released to return to station.”

