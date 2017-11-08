Indoor ice rink coming to Bognor

In another first for Bognor Regis, an ice rink will be coming to town as part of the Christmas festivities.

Alongside the ice rink, there will be wooden hut stalls offering seasonal food and drink and Christmas gifts, as well as fun children’s rides and a life-size snow globe.

The indoor ice rink will be open on Place St Maur, between Belmont Street and The Esplanade, from November 23 through the Christmas period until January 7, 2018.

Bognor Regis town centre manager, Toyubur Rahman, said: “This is a brilliant attraction for the town in the winter months, which are traditionally quieter, compared to the summer months.

“We are confident that this will attract visitors from near and far and give them a great experience.”

It will be made of real ice and will be open seven days a week, from 11am until 9pm Monday to Friday during term time, and 10am to 9pm at weekends and from December 15.

Chris Heaps, chairman of Bognor Regis Traders Association, added: “The lead came from one of our traders who became aware of the ice rink providers and suggested the Place St Maur.

“The town centre manager recognised the huge opportunity this would provide for Christmas in Bognor Regis, so he worked quickly to get the project through, something which couldn’t have been done without the efforts of Arun District Council in prioritising this opportunity, so huge thanks from the BRTA for making this happen!”

James Coles, from First Point Event Management, said: “We are pleased to be able to offer this attraction for the first time in Bognor Regis as it’s our home town, and we’ve seen the resort go from strength to strength over the last few years.

“We are aiming to put on a fabulous show and we look forward to welcoming visitors to the ice-rink.”