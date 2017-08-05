In Bloom runner bean competition winners named

The winners of the Bognor Regis In Bloom School’s Competition has been announced.

The competition required the children to grow their own runner bean plants, to try to encourage growing and eating their own vegetables. The judges also asked for photographs at each stage of growth, from blotting paper in jam jars to the eventual fruits of their labour. After much deliberation, the judges decided Edward Bryant School’s Class 1T were the winners, and they were presented with their prize and certificate by the town mayor and members of Bognor Regis in Bloom. As the competition had been so close, ABC Day Nursery were declared runners up. Bognor Regis in Bloom would like to thank all the schools and nurseries who entered and had so much enthusiasm and pride in their runner bean plants.

