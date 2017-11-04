How much will you spend on Bonfire Night?

Seven out of ten UK adults will be celebrating Bonfire Night, at an estimated cost of £497million, a survey suggests.

It’s that time of year again when we warm up next to bonfires and gaze at spectacular firework shows across the nation. But how much do we spend on celebrating the foiling of the Gunpowder Plot?

Research carried out by short term loan company Wonga has revealed that seven in ten UK adults will be celebrating Bonfire Night by hosting or attending a bonfire or firework display.

Attending a display was the most popular way of celebrating the night, with over half the population (59 per cent) donning their woolly hats and wellies and going to an organised event.

The average cost respondents were willing to pay to attend the event was £7.70, almost ten times less than the average Brits are willing to spend on fireworks if they are planning to host their own display (£72.35).

With seven per cent of Brits planning to host their own firework display, the survey concluded the total amount the UK will be spending on personal fireworks can be estimated at £262 million.

When calculated along with the total estimated spend to attend a local display (59 per cent of Brits spending an average of £7.70, at a total £235 million), the total spend on Bonfire Night events across the UK could be a staggering £497million.

As well as finding out how much people will be spending on the brightest (and loudest) day of the year, the short term loan company also researched what Brits will be tucking into.

Taking inspiration from American treats, toasted marshmallows were revealed to be the most popular Bonfire Night treat, with 17 per cent of the population choosing this as their favourite snack to watch the fireworks with.

The most popular Bonfire Night snacks were toasted marshmallows (17 per cent) and toffee apples (15 per cent).

With Brits spending on average £7.97 on snacks or treats for Bonfire Night, seasonal confectionary is certainly big business.

James McMaster, head of marketing in the UK at Wonga, said: “Bonfire night is a great British tradition, and our research has shown many people still hold bonfire parties or attend local events.

“If you are looking for a way to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night without breaking the bank, our Cash Smart hub features a handy guide on how to plan an event on a budget.”

The company has compiled its own guide on how to have a cheaper Bonfire Night at https://www.wonga.com/cashsmart/articles/image-articles/fireworks-night-party-on-a-budget/