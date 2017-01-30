How a mum overcame her anxieties to get a job

A Rustington mum has described the overpowering anxieties which prevented her from getting a job.

Katy Norrell has spoken out ahead of the fifth Arun ‘Skills and Jobs Fair’, being held on February 16, which will include a range of professionals to help with personal development, employment and day-to-day living issues.

Being held by Arun East Children and Family Centre with support from Littlehampton Job Centre, it runs from 10.30am to 2.30pm at the Wickbourne Centre in Clun Road, Littlehampton.

Mum-of-one Katy, 27, said: “At first, I sat outside of the jobs fair and cried. I don’t know what it was. I needed someone to take me in and help me.

“My volunteering at the library came from the jobs fair. Then I got a job at Butlins. Before the jobs fair, I wouldn’t have been able to go in to Butlins to be honest because that was the same situation. I needed to go in a room and be with people.

“One thing I was always told was to put yourself in a bubble and that’s what helped in the end. I’ve learnt how to think things through rather than just panicking – step by step. Rather than before when it was all just a muddle in your head. With my job I have to be able to talk to people because obviously we get guests. I couldn’t have done that before.”

