Hotham Park set to Rox for Hallowe’en

One of Bognor’s biggest fancy dress parties is set to return next Saturday, October 28.

Organisers state the fifth appearance of Rox Hallowe’en, which will run from 1pm to 6pm, will boast the usual mixture of rides, hot food and craft stalls – including interactive arts for the younger visitors.

The ‘Illuminated’ park train, which is working on a few more ‘scares’ for the ride, will also be running.

In a statement the organisers added: “Each year, more and more people seem to dress up and get into the ‘spirit’ of the occasion and once again there will be a fancy dress competition.

“Look out for the pottery workshop provided by Jim Ranson of TV’s ‘Great Pottery Throw Down’ fame. Lou’s Zombie Zumba is always popular and this year, it will be on at about 2pm.

“The little Zombie children that join in are quite hilarious as are some of the grown-ups too but it’s all great fun!”

They revealed Bognor Regis In Bloom will be on hand to judge pumpkins in their marquee and entertainment on the bandstand will come from DJ ‘A Casual Affair’, ‘Beaten Tracks’ and ‘Slim Jim and the Wild Cards’ all presented by host for the day Mr Kev Dobbs.

“Remember, the clocks go back an hour during the night so you don’t even have to worry about getting the youngsters off home for their bedtimes,” they said.