Help from Dragon’s Den star for Arundel artist

A former member of BBCs Dragon’s Den has given one Arundel business a boost.

Artist Joanne Webb, who is currently based at Nineveh House, Tarrant Street, has been successful in securing funding from ‘Transmit Start Up’ a company owned by entrepreneur James Caan.

Artist Joanne Webb

She said: “It is very exciting times.

“It gives businesses access to money that the banks wouldn’t issue.”

Thanks to the investment, new stock can be ordered beginning with a bespoke jewellery range designed by Joanne and made by Shore Cottage Studio.

Ms Webb said: “I gave them a drawing and they have totally nailed it, I have to say. “It is the exact image of my drawing and a really quite lovely necklace – I am so happy.”

Plans are for the piece to be available in two colour options, they will be sold both online and in Arundel pop up.

However Ms Webb doesn’t want to end there, as she added that she is keen to hear from other stockists.

Mr Caan has also expressed his support in a tweet to Ms Webb, he said: “Good to hear you are realising your goals! Well done and keep going.”

Transmit Start-Ups is national delivery partner for the government backed scheme which works to ‘providing repayable loans and mentoring to individuals in the UK with a viable business idea’.

Ms Webb is currently artist in residence for Nineveh House, visit www.joannewebbstudio.co.uk.