Volunteer therapists sought by hospitals

Qualified complementary therapists are sought to support a free hospital service for patients affected by cancer.
Western Sussex Hospitals is looking for therapists to volunteer and join the team at either the Fernhurst Centre in Chichester or the day unit.
Jemima Neale, complementary therapy co-ordinator, said: "We offer free services to help patients with managing the effects of cancer and symptom relief from the effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.
"We are looking for willing volunteers who could commit to a regular session of a few hours each week, or each month.
"We are a friendly team and offer training specific to working with our patient group. If you are qualified in aromatherapy, reflexology, indian head massage, reiki, T'ai Chi, bach flower remedies, massage or facials, then please get in touch."
Contact Jemima Neale by email to jemima.neale@nhs.net or telephone 01243 788122, ext 35419 for more information.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bognor Regis Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.