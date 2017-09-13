Tesco recalls biscuits due to allergy fears

Tesco has recalled its own brand of Cookie and Cream biscuits because of allergy fears.

The supermarket said the product contains milk which is not mentioned on the label, and could be a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or its constituents.

The recall covers all best-before dates on 176g packs.

Customers who have bought the biscuits and have an allergy or intolerance are advised not to eat them but to return them to a Tesco store for a full refund.