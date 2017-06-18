Reading programme for dads launched

Home-Start Arun is celebrating its work with fathers and the introduction of a new programme specifically designed for dads.

Home-Start Arun is celebrating its work with fathers and the introduction of a new programme specifically designed for dads.

FRED (Fathers Reading Every Day) is designed to encourage dads and other male role models to read with their children on a regular basis.

Manager Bridget Richardson said: “Research confirms that children’s emotional development and learning capability can be positively impacted if they have time with a good male role model and that can be something as simple as reading for a few minutes each day.”

Home-Start Arun is a registered charity working across Arun, Worthing and Adur. It recruits and trains volunteers to support isolated and vulnerable families who have at least one child under the age of five.

Jane Lyons, who leads the FRED project, said: “We have received some brilliant feedback already from dads.

“They have experienced more positive play with their children as a result of a few minutes’ reading a day.”

The FRED project has received funding from the Big Lottery Fund and a new funder, which will allow Home-Start Arun to build this work, including recruiting male volunteers and taking more pro-active steps to meet with fathers to offer them support to improve relationships with their children.

Trained parent volunteers provide confidential, non-judgemental, practical and emotional support to help build family confidence and introduce coping strategies.

Through a combination of home-visiting and group work, the volunteers respond to each family’s individual needs to help them manage the stresses and strains of bringing up a young family when things get tough.

Home-Start’s next training course starts in September in Littlehampton. Please call Jane Lyons 01903 889707 to find out more.