Public help man having cardiac arrest at Chichester Half Marathon

People who rushed to help a man having a cardiac arrest during Sunday’s Chichester Half Marathon have been praised by the ambulance service.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was running the event when he collapsed, organisers confirmed.

His heart stopped and volunteers from St John Ambulance, helped by a doctor and a nurse on the scene, used a defibrillator, and are understood to have helped re-start his heart.

The medical emergency happened around 11am and after those on the scene performed CPR, he was rushed by ambulance to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester for further treatment.

Both the organisers and the ambulance service said the man’s current condition was unknown to them.

A spokesman for South East Ambulance Service said: “We attended an incident at the back of Chichester College, Avenue De Chartres.

“We were called at 11am and responded to reports of a man, approximately in his 40s, who was in cardiac arrest, had collapsed and stopped breathing.

“CPR was in progress, and we thank all those who were involved. We understand St John (Ambulance) were leading it and that doctors and nurses at the scene helped.

“The man was already receiving CPR, including electric shock by defibrillator, prior to our arrival.

“We had two ambulances and two crews on the scene including a critical care paramedic.

“The man was taken to St Richard’s Hospital still in a serious condition for further treatment.”

The spokesman said he was taken to the Chichester hospital by around 12pm, adding his current condition was not known to the ambulance service.

