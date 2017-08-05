Search

Macmillan cancer information bus rolling into town

Facilities officer Phil Warner and information specialist Elaine Perry with Bertie, the Macmillan mobile information bus
Free cancer advice and support is coming to Bognor Regis.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile information service will be rolling into London Road, near Mountain Warehouse, on Wednesday, from 10am to 4pm.