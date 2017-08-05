Macmillan cancer information bus rolling into town

Free cancer advice and support is coming to Bognor Regis.
Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile information service will be rolling into London Road, near Mountain Warehouse, on Wednesday, from 10am to 4pm.
Free cancer advice and support is coming to Bognor Regis.
Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile information service will be rolling into London Road, near Mountain Warehouse, on Wednesday, from 10am to 4pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bognor Regis Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.