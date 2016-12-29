Chichester and Worthing hospitals issue A&E warning

Western Sussex Hospitals are urging patients to only use the accident and emergency departments in Chichester and Worthing hospitals if they are seriously unwell or critically injured.

This warning comes following the busy extended Christmas weekend and bank holiday weekend for both hospitals.

Chief Operating Officer at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Pete Landstrom said: “If you are not an emergency it is likely you will have to wait a long time. If you are uncertain about how to access the best care for you please call NHS 111, your GP or visit a pharmacy.

“Our highly skilled emergency teams are prioritising a large number of very sick patients at the moment and to assist them we have taken the decision to postpone some planned procedures over the next two days.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to those patients affected and thank them for their understanding. We would also to like thank families, carers and our health and social partners who are helping patients who no longer require a hospital bed back into the community in a safe and timely way.”

