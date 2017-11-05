Blood cancer support group set to launch

A new support group is launching in Chichester to help people affected by blood cancer.

Chichester Haematology Support Group has been set up by Leukaemia Care, a national charity providing advice and support to anybody affected by blood cancer.

Nickey Bate, engagement officer at Leukaemia Care

The charity said it knows a diagnosis of a blood cancer can be unsettling, frightening and upsetting, and being around others who have been through a similar journey can be invaluable.

The support group is open to patients, their family and friends, and the first meeting will be on Thursday, November 16, from 1pm to 3pm at Swanfield Community Centre.

Nickey Bate, who co-ordinates the support groups for Leukaemia Care, said: “This new support group is a great opportunity for patients and their loved ones to meet others in a similar situation.

“We’re looking forward to the ongoing development of the Chichester support group.”

To join the support group, or to find out more, call the helpline on 08088 010 444.