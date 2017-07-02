‘Barking Mad’ Laura set to fall from the sky

Dog sitter Laura Stentiford is preparing for a tandem skydive to raise money for Hounds for Heroes.

She will be travelling to Salisbury for the skydive on behalf of Barking Mad Dog Care Chichester, where she works.

Leading dog sitter Jane Harrison said the team wanted to support the brilliant small charity and have set a target to raise £260.

She explained: “We all know or have known relatives, friends or colleagues in the Armed Forces and civil emergency services, who put their own lives at risk to protect all of us.

“We wanted to give something back to these selfless individuals by supporting the great work carried out by the charity Hounds for Heroes.

“On July 23, weather permitting, we have arranged a fundraising tandem skydive. We would like to raise as much money as possible for Hounds for Heroes and just as a thank you to Barking Mad Laura!”

Hounds For Heroes started out as the dream of one man, Allen Parton. The Royal Navy veteran of Operation Desert Storm suffered severe physical and mental trauma while on active duty but the arrival of assistance dog Endal transformed his life.

The charity’s purpose is to provide specially-trained assistance dogs to injured and disabled men and women from both the UK Armed Forces and civilian emergency services.

The hope is that this will give its clients an enhanced quality of life, with the help of practical support from the charity.

Visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BarkingMadChichester to make a donation.