Headteachers off to Downing Street

And they're off...

West Sussex headteachers had an early start today when they headed to Downing Street to appeal to the Chancellor Philip Hammond for more education funding to be included in next week's Budget.

After gathering at Tanbridge House School, in Horsham, the heads took a coach to London where they met with 70 colleagues from 24 counties, including East Sussex, to present a letter endorsed by 5,000 schools.

Among the heads were Richard Bradford and Adrian Carver, of Downs View School, representing Brighton and Hove, Jules White, of Tanbridge House, Anthony White, of Pound Hill Junior School, Mark Anstiss, of Felpham Community College, Becky Linford, of Upper Beeding Primary School, Siobhan Denning, of The Forest School, Julian Rose, of West Chiltington Community School, Michael Ferry, of St Wilfrid’s Catholic School, John Gadd, of Thomas A Becket Junior School, Rob Corbett, of Ifield Community College, Kaye Gilzene, of Waterfield Primary School, Grahame Robson, of Manor Green College, Peter Woodman, of The Weald Community School, Nick Wergan, of Steyning Grammar School, Eddie Rodriguez, of Oathall Community College and Doug Thomas, of West Sussex Alternative Provision College (WSAPC)

Updates to follow.