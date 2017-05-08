Happy birthday Bognor Regis Pier

Bognor Regis Pier is 152 years old, having been opened on May 4, 1865.

Bognor Regis Pier Watch held a coffee morning on Wednesday and the well-attended meeting of more than 50 members seized the opportunity to celebrate our Grand Old Lady’s birthday.

Bognor Regis Pier Watch coffee morning

The meeting discussed the recently-formed group’s first drop-in session, which will be on May 25, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, at the Pier Hotel, Waterloo Square.

This will be an informative evening where people can find out more about Bognor Regis Pier Watch’s vision and work.

The events calendar was also discussed. The group will be showcasing its new branded gazebo at various locations, which will help to raise its profile in and around Bognor Regis and neighbouring villages.

Bognor Regis Pier Watch coffee mornings are held at the Regis Centre on the first Wednesday in every month and new members are always welcome.