Handbell ringers ‘delighted to help’

Bognor Regis Handbell Ringers have raised £1,200 for Bognor Regis Stroke Support Group.

A group of ringers presented the cheque to Valerie Evans, secretary.

The money, which was raised during 2016, will be used for a summer outing, a cruise on Chichester Canal, and a visit to the Bognor Regis pantomime in December.

Pauline Allsopp, secretary of the handbell ringers, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to provide these funds to support the excellent work of this voluntary local group.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have supported us throughout 2016 and the members of the group for their ongoing commitment and enthusiasm which has enabled us to give 25 performances during the year at venues ranging from nursing homes to playing carols at Chichester Cathedral.”

This year, the handbell ringers will be raising funds for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance, which provides life-saving care, 24 hours a day.