Group ‘can’t wait’ for invite to tender for Bognor regeneration

Community group 4BR has stated it ‘can’t wait’ to be invited to tender for the Bognor Regis regeneration sites by Arun District Council.

In a letter to the Observer, which echoes one sent last May, it added that its original ideas have been ‘very well received’ and that 4BR ‘remains committed to bringing forward a truly regenerative opportunity’ for the town.

It said the group, ‘led by locals who have a long-established commitment to the town’ and an ‘award-winning architect’, is passionate about bringing forward a scheme which aims to ‘re-establish’ Bognor Regis as the ‘pre-eminent seaside town it once was’.

“4BR strongly believe in the opinion of others and have taken a 360-degree view on consultation,” it added, in addition to spending time ‘listening to and making their case with Arun District Council to better understand the sites and the process that needs to be followed’.

Speaking to the Observer last May, the architect Paul Newman explained ‘a catalytic change to help regenerate Bognor Regis’ was at the core of the 4BR proposal.

The plans take a long-term view, something they all believed was key.

Paul added: “You have to take a long view on it, it is not going to happen overnight. It does take time, I guess the problem for people - either private or public - is the time makes them feel like nothing is happening.

“At the moment we are treading water, waiting for Arun District Council to come out.”

The proposal, which is said to have ‘full financial backing of a key developer’, includes a ‘Multi-Use Cultural Centre’ at Place St Maur which would encompass the Alexandra Theatre.

It also details raising the promenade ‘onto beautifully designed archways from Lennox Street to Clarence Road’ and creating a harbour/cove/lagoon on the seafront.

Denise Vine, Head of Economic Regeneration at Arun District Council, said: “The council’s regeneration proposals for the Regis Centre and Hothamton sites will be discussed at the Bognor Regis Regeneration sub-committee on 27 February. We are considering a range of different options which could deliver development on both sites.”

See more about the 4BR plans here